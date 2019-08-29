Redskins fan goes nuts seeing Matthew McConaughey on field at game (Video)

It’s no secret that famed actor Matthew McConaughey is a diehard Redskins fan, so he elected to hit up Thursday’s preseason game against the Ravens.

The rivalry between the two DMV squads is real, even during the preseason, so maybe that’s why McConaughey attended the game.

He received quite the ovation from fans at FedEx Field, as he was shown hanging out with Redskins owner Daniel Snyder. At one point, when he was seen walking off the field, one particular fan went absolutely nuts cheering for him, as you can hear in the video clip below.

So there’s an exuberant McConaughey fan as he exits the field.. pic.twitter.com/8hfZinRkLv — John Keim (@john_keim) August 29, 2019

Awlright! Awlright! Awlright!