Thursday's Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern



Boxing

PBC Press Conference: Erislandy Lara vs. Ramon Alvarez — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Friday, delayed)

College Football

Week 1

Union at Morehead State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

UCLA at Cincinnati — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Albany at Central Michigan — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Morgan State at Bowling Green — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Wagner at UConn — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Pikeville at Murray State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Robert Morris at Buffalo — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Bryant at Stony Brook — Flo Sports, 7 p.m.

Delaware State at Delaware — Flo Sports, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Richmond — Flo Sports, 7 p.m.

Florida A&M at Central Florida — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Central Arkansas at Western Kentucky — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Charlotte — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Northwestern State at Tennessee-Martin — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Southeast Missouri — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Clemson — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Bethel at Lamar — ESPN3, 8 p.m.

Florida International at Tulane — ESPN3, 8 p.m.

Alabama State at UAB — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Jacksonville State at Southeastern Louisiana — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

North Carolina Central at Austin Peay — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Western Illinois at North Alabama — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Texas State at Texas A&M — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

South Dakota State at Minnesota — FS1, 9 p.m.

Missouri State at Northern Arizona — Pluto TV, 9 p.m.

Kent State at Arizona State — Pac-12 Network, 10 p.m.

Utah at BYU — ESPN, 10:15 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

College GameDay live from Clemson University, Clemson, SC — ACC Network/ESPN, 6 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

College GameDay live from Clemson University, Clemson, SC — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

The Pregame — Pac-12 Network, 9 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 11 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11:30 p.m.

The Final Drive — Big Ten Network, midnight

Pac-12 Postgame Report — Pac-12 Network, 1:30 a.m. (Friday)

College Soccer

Women’s

UCLA vs. Florida State — Pac-12 Los Angeles, 8:30 p.m.

Washington vs. North Carolina — Pac-12 Washington, 10 p.m.

USC vs. Florida — Pac-12 Los Angeles, 11 p.m.

CONMEBOL Liberatores

Quarterfinal

Leg 2: Estadio General Pablo Rojas, Asunción, Paraguay

Club Cerro Porteño vs. CA River Plate — beIN Sports, 6:05 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.

CONCACAF League

Round of 16

Leg 2: Estadio Rommel Fernández, Panama City, Panama

Tauro FC vs. Alianza FC — Yahoo!, 8 p.m.

Leg 2: Estadio Eladio Rosabal Cordero, Heredia, Costa Rica

CS Herediano vs. Waterhouse FC — TUDN/Yahoo!, 10 p.m.

Leg 2: Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano, San Pedro Sula, Honduras

CD Olímpia vs. Forge FC — Yahoo!, 10 p.m.

Cycling

Vuelta a España

Stage 6: Mora de Rubielos to Ares del Maestrat — Olympic Channel, 10 a.m.

Golf

European Tour

European Masters, Crans-sur-Sierre (Severiano Ballesteros Course), Crans Montana, Switzerland

1st Round — Golf Channel, 5:30 a.m.

1st Round — Golf Channel, 9:30 a.m.

LPGA Tour

Portland Classic, Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Portland, OR

1st Round — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Horse Racing

Saratoga Live, Saratoga Racecourse, Saratoga Springs, NY

P.G. Johnson Stakes — FS2, 1 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show — ESPNews, midnight

MLB

American League

Cleveland at Detroit — STO/Fox Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City — MLB Network/Fox Sports Kansas City, 1:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox — Fox Sports North/NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston — MLB Network/Fox Sports Sun/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 2 p.m.

Seattle at Texas — Root Sports/Fox Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

National League

Chicago Cubs at New York Mets — MLB Network/WLS/SNY, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami — MLB Network/Fox Sports Ohio/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Fox Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

San Diego at San Francisco — Fox Sports San Diego/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:45 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

NASCAR

NASCAR America: Motorsports Hour — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NFL Preseason

Week 4

Atlanta at Jacksonville — WUPA/WFOX, 7 p.m.

Indianapolis at Cincinnati — WXIN/WKRC, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Buffalo — KMSP/WKBW, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York Jets — WCAU/WCBS, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina — NFL Network/KDKA/WSOC, 7 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington — WBAL/WRC, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland — WJBK/WEWS, 7:30 p.m.

New York Giants at New England — WNBC./WBZ, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Green Bay — KCTV/WGBA/WTMJ, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams at Houston — KCBS/KTRK, 8 p.m.

Miami at New Orleans — WFOR/WVUE, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas — WFLA/KTVT, 8 p.m.

Tennessee at Chicago — WKRN/WFLD, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Denver — KPNX/KTVD, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco — NFL Network/KABC/KPIX, 10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle — KTVU/KCPQ, 10 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Women’s International Friendly, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

United States vs. Portugal — FS1, 7 p.m.

U.S. National Team Pregame — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

La Liga Show — beIN Sports, 5:30 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7:30 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/B/R Live, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 p.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

High Noon — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, 5 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Fair Game With Kristine Leahy: Jake Olson — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Tennis

US Open, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, NY

Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round — ESPN, noon

Primetime at the Open: Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the US Open — Tennis Channel, 8 a.m.

UEFA Champions League

Group Stage Draw — TUDN, 11:50 a.m.

WNBA

Los Angeles Sparks at Indiana Fever — Fox Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

Phoenix Mercury at Atlanta Dream — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada/WSB Now, 7 p.m.

Dallas Wings at Chicago Sky — WCIU 26.2, 8 p.m.