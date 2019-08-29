Thursday's Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern
Boxing
PBC Press Conference: Erislandy Lara vs. Ramon Alvarez — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Friday, delayed)
College Football
Week 1
Union at Morehead State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.
UCLA at Cincinnati — ESPN, 7 p.m.
Albany at Central Michigan — ESPN3, 7 p.m.
Morgan State at Bowling Green — ESPN3, 7 p.m.
Wagner at UConn — ESPN3, 7 p.m.
Pikeville at Murray State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.
Robert Morris at Buffalo — ESPN+, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+, 7 p.m.
Bryant at Stony Brook — Flo Sports, 7 p.m.
Delaware State at Delaware — Flo Sports, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Richmond — Flo Sports, 7 p.m.
Florida A&M at Central Florida — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.
Central Arkansas at Western Kentucky — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Charlotte — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.
Northwestern State at Tennessee-Martin — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Southeast Missouri — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Clemson — ACC Network, 8 p.m.
Bethel at Lamar — ESPN3, 8 p.m.
Florida International at Tulane — ESPN3, 8 p.m.
Alabama State at UAB — ESPN+, 8 p.m.
Jacksonville State at Southeastern Louisiana — ESPN+, 8 p.m.
North Carolina Central at Austin Peay — ESPN+, 8 p.m.
Western Illinois at North Alabama — ESPN+, 8 p.m.
Texas State at Texas A&M — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.
South Dakota State at Minnesota — FS1, 9 p.m.
Missouri State at Northern Arizona — Pluto TV, 9 p.m.
Kent State at Arizona State — Pac-12 Network, 10 p.m.
Utah at BYU — ESPN, 10:15 p.m.
College Football Live — ESPN2, 3 p.m.
College GameDay live from Clemson University, Clemson, SC — ACC Network/ESPN, 6 p.m.
Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
College GameDay live from Clemson University, Clemson, SC — ACC Network, 7 p.m.
SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.
The Pregame — Pac-12 Network, 9 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 10 p.m.
Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.
All ACC — ACC Network, 11 p.m.
SEC Now — SEC Network, 11:30 p.m.
The Final Drive — Big Ten Network, midnight
Pac-12 Postgame Report — Pac-12 Network, 1:30 a.m. (Friday)
College Soccer
Women’s
UCLA vs. Florida State — Pac-12 Los Angeles, 8:30 p.m.
Washington vs. North Carolina — Pac-12 Washington, 10 p.m.
USC vs. Florida — Pac-12 Los Angeles, 11 p.m.
CONMEBOL Liberatores
Quarterfinal
Leg 2: Estadio General Pablo Rojas, Asunción, Paraguay
Club Cerro Porteño vs. CA River Plate — beIN Sports, 6:05 p.m.
The Express Preview — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.
CONCACAF League
Round of 16
Leg 2: Estadio Rommel Fernández, Panama City, Panama
Tauro FC vs. Alianza FC — Yahoo!, 8 p.m.
Leg 2: Estadio Eladio Rosabal Cordero, Heredia, Costa Rica
CS Herediano vs. Waterhouse FC — TUDN/Yahoo!, 10 p.m.
Leg 2: Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano, San Pedro Sula, Honduras
CD Olímpia vs. Forge FC — Yahoo!, 10 p.m.
Cycling
Vuelta a España
Stage 6: Mora de Rubielos to Ares del Maestrat — Olympic Channel, 10 a.m.
Golf
European Tour
European Masters, Crans-sur-Sierre (Severiano Ballesteros Course), Crans Montana, Switzerland
1st Round — Golf Channel, 5:30 a.m.
1st Round — Golf Channel, 9:30 a.m.
LPGA Tour
Portland Classic, Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Portland, OR
1st Round — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.
Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.
Horse Racing
Saratoga Live, Saratoga Racecourse, Saratoga Springs, NY
P.G. Johnson Stakes — FS2, 1 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show — ESPNews, midnight
MLB
American League
Cleveland at Detroit — STO/Fox Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.
Oakland at Kansas City — MLB Network/Fox Sports Kansas City, 1:15 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox — Fox Sports North/NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston — MLB Network/Fox Sports Sun/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 2 p.m.
Seattle at Texas — Root Sports/Fox Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.
National League
Chicago Cubs at New York Mets — MLB Network/WLS/SNY, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami — MLB Network/Fox Sports Ohio/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Colorado — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Fox Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)
San Diego at San Francisco — Fox Sports San Diego/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:45 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)
MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)
NASCAR
NASCAR America: Motorsports Hour — NBCSN, 5 p.m.
NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.
NFL Preseason
Week 4
Atlanta at Jacksonville — WUPA/WFOX, 7 p.m.
Indianapolis at Cincinnati — WXIN/WKRC, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Buffalo — KMSP/WKBW, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at New York Jets — WCAU/WCBS, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Carolina — NFL Network/KDKA/WSOC, 7 p.m.
Baltimore at Washington — WBAL/WRC, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland — WJBK/WEWS, 7:30 p.m.
New York Giants at New England — WNBC./WBZ, 7:30 p.m.
Kansas City at Green Bay — KCTV/WGBA/WTMJ, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles Rams at Houston — KCBS/KTRK, 8 p.m.
Miami at New Orleans — WFOR/WVUE, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Dallas — WFLA/KTVT, 8 p.m.
Tennessee at Chicago — WKRN/WFLD, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Denver — KPNX/KTVD, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco — NFL Network/KABC/KPIX, 10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle — KTVU/KCPQ, 10 p.m.
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
NFL Live — ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.
NHL
NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.
Soccer
Women’s International Friendly, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA
United States vs. Portugal — FS1, 7 p.m.
U.S. National Team Pregame — FS1, 6:30 p.m.
Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.
La Liga Show — beIN Sports, 5:30 p.m.
Sports Talk
Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.
Golic & Wingo — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.
Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.
SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.
Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7:30 a.m.
Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 8 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/B/R Live, 9 a.m.
SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 9 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.
Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 p.m.
The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain)/Root Sports, noon
BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon
The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN2, noon
Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.
Outside the Lines — ESPN2, 1 p.m.
The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
High Noon — ESPN2, 4 p.m.
Highly Questionable — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.
Around the Horn — ESPN2, 5 p.m.
Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, 5 p.m.
The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.
Fair Game With Kristine Leahy: Jake Olson — FS1, 5:30 p.m.
The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Daily Wager — ESPNews, 6 p.m.
Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, 8 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.
Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight
Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight
Tennis
US Open, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, NY
Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round — ESPN, noon
Primetime at the Open: Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round — ESPN2, 7 p.m.
Tennis Channel Live at the US Open — Tennis Channel, 8 a.m.
UEFA Champions League
Group Stage Draw — TUDN, 11:50 a.m.
WNBA
Los Angeles Sparks at Indiana Fever — Fox Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.
Phoenix Mercury at Atlanta Dream — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada/WSB Now, 7 p.m.
Dallas Wings at Chicago Sky — WCIU 26.2, 8 p.m.
Comments