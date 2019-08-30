Former WWE Superstar Signs With AEW

Dustin Rhodes has officially signed with AEW. The announcement was made on August 29 via AEW’s social media and the former WWE Superstar commented on his Twitter account.

AEW’s press release confirms that Dustin’s in-ring role will continue but he will also take on new duties in the company as well. Rhodes will share his experience and knowledge of the business as a promo coach, as well as a match producer.

This signing is actually described as a contract extension, as Dustin has already competed in Tony Khan’s company. He faced his brother Cody in a bloody battle at May 25’s Double or Nothing in a bout that was hailed by many as a Match of the Year Candidate.

Related Tony Schiavone To Join The AEW Broadcast Team

Dustin later teamed with Cody at Fight for the Fallen on July 13 in a match against The Young Bucks. The Brotherhood’s reunion was a long time coming, as they had not teamed together since their run in WWE back in 2015. Dustin’s next match has yet to be announced, as he has not been booked at the company’s All Out event on August 31.

Dustin’s new status within AEW is perhaps not a surprise to many fans, as the 31-year veteran definitely seems to have found his fire for the business once again. Rhodes has stated in the past that he intends on becoming an actor and it’s possible that this new role with AEW could help facilitate such a move.

AEW is on the verge making a long-lasting impact in the industry, thanks to its impending debut on TV. The company’s new weekly show will air live every Wednesday night on TNT, marking the first time the network has featured pro wrestling since WCW closed its doors in 2000. AEW’s TV deal caught the attention of WWE, as Vince McMahon’s company is moving its third brand, NXT, to the same night in direct opposition.