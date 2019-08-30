Look: Jared Goff seen with brunette bombshell girlfriend Christen Harper

By August 30, 2019

By: |

Rams quarterback Jared Goff is one of the most popular men in Los Angeles, so it makes sense that he’s dating one of the most beautiful women in the big city.

Goff has been dating swimsuit model Christen Harper, and the two recently went public with their relationship.

They stepped out on the red carpet at the ESPY Awards, as Harper officially accompanied Goff as his date. This photo shows how stunning the two looked together as a couple.

The reason for the two making their relationship public is likely because TMZ spotted the two out and about in LA a few months ago.

Here are some more photos of the beautiful Harper.

View this post on Instagram

Bbq bb 🇺🇸

A post shared by CHRISTEN HARPER 🦋 (@christenharper) on

View this post on Instagram

Summer glow uppppp ☀️

A post shared by CHRISTEN HARPER 🦋 (@christenharper) on

View this post on Instagram

✌🏻

A post shared by CHRISTEN HARPER 🦋 (@christenharper) on

View this post on Instagram

Down for the count :/

A post shared by CHRISTEN HARPER 🦋 (@christenharper) on

View this post on Instagram

Hey, me again.

A post shared by CHRISTEN HARPER 🦋 (@christenharper) on

View this post on Instagram

You can have your space… ✨ @misslolaofficial

A post shared by CHRISTEN HARPER 🦋 (@christenharper) on

