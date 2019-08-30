Look: Raptors going full throwback, bringing back old-school dinosaur jerseys

The Toronto Raptors may no longer have the best player in the NBA (Kawhi Leonard) on their roster, but they will soon be sporting the best uniforms.

Everyone remembers the team’s classic dinosaur jerseys, as they were known for being on Vince Carter’s body when he went airborn and threw down monster dunks nearly every time he stepped foot on the court.

Well, it seems the Raptors are bringing them back — for a pretty special occasion.

This upcoming season will mark the team’s 25th in the league, and they’ve elected to bring back the dinosaur jerseys for their 2019-20 campaign.

Day 1 fit, 25 years later. pic.twitter.com/rGFwh0Zxrw — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) August 30, 2019

An All-Time Classic. The return of The Dino. Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/RGYaMC0yvy — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) August 30, 2019

This is the best news of the week. We’re huge fans of the classic dino look.