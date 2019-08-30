Streaker runs onto Lambeau Field, gets destroyed by Chiefs DB Harold Jones-Quartey (Video)

A Chiefs safety helped improve his “Madden NFL ’19” score at Thursday’s preseason contest against the Packers, but the play in question didn’t actually happen during game action.
It took place just before the game kicked off, when a shirtless fan in the stands at Lambeau Field elected to run onto the gridiron.
He didn’t really get all that far, as he made his way onto the field near the end zone, then circled back toward midfield, where he was swarmed by security. Chiefs safety Harold Jones-Quartey was there, also, and he tackled the fan with authority — thwarting his five seconds of fame.
Boom.
