Streaker runs onto Lambeau Field, gets destroyed by Chiefs DB Harold Jones-Quartey (Video)

A Chiefs safety helped improve his “Madden NFL ’19” score at Thursday’s preseason contest against the Packers, but the play in question didn’t actually happen during game action.

It took place just before the game kicked off, when a shirtless fan in the stands at Lambeau Field elected to run onto the gridiron.

He didn’t really get all that far, as he made his way onto the field near the end zone, then circled back toward midfield, where he was swarmed by security. Chiefs safety Harold Jones-Quartey was there, also, and he tackled the fan with authority — thwarting his five seconds of fame.

Harold Jones-Quartey (Chiefs #30) with perhaps a roster saving tackle on the Packers fan peaking in the preseason. pic.twitter.com/dch8Xxcw2L — Marshall Zelinger (@Marshall9News) August 30, 2019

🚨STREAKER🚨 Chiefs safety Harold Jones-Quartey lays out the shirtless guy. In his defense, that was some good speed. Might get him a spot on a practice squad. pic.twitter.com/mjjkCTXLQs — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) August 30, 2019

Boom.