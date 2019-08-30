Titan FC 56 Fighter Salaries

Titan FC 56 went down last Friday night from Xtreme Action Park in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and featherweight champ Jason Soares was the top earner.

Here are the fighter payouts, released by the Florida commission.

Jason Soares: $5,500 ($2,750 to show, $2,750 win bonus)

Caio Uruguai: $2,400 ($1,200 to show, $1,200 win bonus)

Danny Sabatello: $2,400 ($1,200 to show, $1,200 win bonus)

Shaheen Santana: $1,800 ($850 to show, $850 win bonus, $100 from Lilly for missing weight)

Raymond Ramos: $1,600 ($800 to show, $800 win bonus)

Landon Quinones: $1,500 ($750 to show, $750 win bonus)

Andrew Whitney: $1,500

Bruce Lutchmedial: $1,500

Charlie Decca: $1,200 ($600 to show, $600 win bonus)

Joshua DaSilveira: $1,000 ($500 to show, $500 win bonus)

Miles Amos: $1,000 ($500 to show, $500 win bonus)

Kenny Porter: $1,000

Philip Keller: $1,000

Lee Lilly: $900 ($1,000 to show, $100 fine for missing weight)

Calvin Glover: $500

Stephen Defalle: $500

Jahsua Marsh: $500

Hector Olazabal: $500