Top Rank on ESPN: Lomachenko vs. Campbell Picks

WBA Super/WBO/Vacant WBC World Lightweight Championships: Vasyl Lomachenko (c) (13-1) vs. Luke Campbell (20-2)

Luke Irwin: This is Campbell’s second crack at the world title. His first was a razor-thin split-decision against Jorge Linares nearly two years ago. Linares, as you may remember, gave Loma everything he could handle. Campbell’s never been a world-champion, but he’s championship level. The problem is his opponent. That Lomachenko line is a little high for my liking, and Campbell is a hell of a fighter, but I’d pick Lomachenko over any mammal and most species of sea life at this point. Campbell is a hard puncher, and aggressive, but not aggressive enough to drag Loma into a firefight the way Jorge Linares did. I can try to talk myself into Campbell or any other fighter not named Bud Crawford, but it’s pointless. It’s Loma. Lomachenko via R10 TKO.

WBC World Flyweight Championship: Charlie Edwards (c) (15-1) vs. Julio Cesar Martinez (14-1)

Luke: Martinez opened a lot of eyes after knocking out Andrew Selby in March, and while this is his first fight out of Mexico, and the lights might be too bright, the hombre can throw. Edwards certainly isn’t a puncher, but his technique is spot-on, and while he has been KO’d once, it was nearly three years ago, and he’s fought better and smarter since then. I think Martinez comes out early guns-a-blazin’. Might even pick up a knockdown. Maybe two! But after that adrenaline dump, Edwards turns it on and starts taking rounds by the fistful and cruises. Julio isn’t in the late-round business. Edwards via UD.

Heavyweight Bout: Alexander Povetkin (34-2) vs. Hughie Fury (23-2)

Luke: I have no goddamned idea how this is going to play out, do you?! How the shit do you call a fight in the heavyweight division of boxing, one of the most unpredictable divisions in combat sports between two boxers who couldn’t be more different? Ok, we have Povetkin, who is 39. Here is his last five fights: KO Johann Duhaupas, UD Andriy Rudenko, UD Christian Hammer, KO David Price, and a TKO loss to Anthony Joshua. Fury’s last five? MD loss to Joseph Parker, TKO win over Sexton, UD loss to Kubrat Pulev, KO over Norrad, and a TKO over Samuel Peter. This is clearly a meeting of an up-and-comer against a fighter looking to stay on top of the mountain. I have absolutely no idea how this will go. Povetkin via SD.

WBA International Light Heavyweight Championship: Joshua Buatsi (c) (11-0) vs. Ryan Ford (16-4)

Luke: Ryan Ford is one of the very, very few that have successfully made the transition from MMA into boxing. He’s turned into a gatekeeper, but as hard-nosed as they come. Buatsi is on the rise, but Ford will make him earn every round of it. Ford via R7 TKO.