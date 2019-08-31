UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs Zhang Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

The UFC finally has their coveted first Asian champion. And that new champ, Weili Zhang, was the top earner today at UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs Zhang.

Before we go any further, we should note that most international athletic commissions don’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 22 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Attendance: TBA

Gate: TBA

Weili Zhang: $180,000 ($100,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jessica Andrade: $140,000 ($100,000 to show, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)

Li Jingliang: $103,000 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Heili Alateng: $73,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Batgerel Danaa: $63,500 ($10,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Kenan Song: $32,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Kai Kara-France: $31,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Damir Ismagulov: $31,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos: $29,000 ($24,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Mizuki Inoue: $27,100 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,600 from Yanan for missing weight, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Andre Soukhamthath: $27,000 ($22,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Anthony Hernandez: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Su Mudaerji: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Da Un Jung: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Karol Rosa: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Mark De La Rosa: $21,000 ($16,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Thiago Moises: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Derrick Krantz: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Jun Yong Park: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Khadis Ibragimov: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Lara Procopio: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Wu Yanan: $11,900 ($12,000 to show, $3,600 fine for missing weight, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)