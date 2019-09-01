AEW Women's Star Granted Release After 'All Out' PPV

In a shocking turn of events, Kylie Rae is no longer associated with All Elite Wrestling.

During a media scrum following All Out, Tony Khan was asked the status of the 27-year-old. According to Khan, Rae alerted him ahead of time of her desire to leave.

“She is no longer with us,” Khan stated. “She asked for her release and we granted it. She called me and asked if she could be released from her contract, it was pretty simple. I said ‘Yeah’ and asked if everything was okay. She said yes and that she didn’t want to be with the company anymore. We talked about it, it was very simple, very amicable.”

No further details by Khan were given. Rae was last seen at the Double or Nothing PPV, fighting in a fatal four-way. She was seemingly set for superstardom following her AEW debut. Kylie was supposed to face Leva Bates at Fyter Fest but was replaced by Allie at the last minute. She has also deactivated all of her social media accounts.

Another thing to note is that following the deletion of her media accounts she stopped taking bookings. In a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer stated that Kylie has been dealing with an injury, but nothing else was discussed. It has certainly been a strange 24 hours, as the normally busy world of wrestling has been quiet on this front.

As of this moment, Kylie has not discussed her plans post-AEW following her release. There have been reports of her leaving pro wrestling in general, although that has not been officially confirmed.

Real name Brianna Sparrey, Rae made her pro wrestling debut in 2016 for the Reality of Wrestling promotion. She ended up beating Ivory Robin to win the ROW Diamonds Championship.

Rae has also fought for promotions like Progress and Rise, winning the latter’s Phoenix of RISE Championship. A former AAW Women’s Champion as well, Rae received a tryout with WWE in 2018.