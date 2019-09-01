Arn Anderson Comments Following AEW Appearance At 'All Out'

Arn Anderson has commented following his appearance at AEW’s All Out. The WWE Hall of Famer surprisingly showed up during Cody Rhodes’ match against Shawn Spears and hit Spears with his patented spinebuster. Fellow Hall of Famer and Four Horsemen teammate Tully Blanchard stared on in disbelief as Double A interjected himself in the match.

The Enforcer evened the odds for Cody, who received little to no backup from his corner man, Maxwell Jacob Friedman. Tully was at ringside on Shawn’s behalf and became physically involved from the opening bell.

Double A definitely made his presence known in the match and was later referred to by Cody as his “insurance policy.” Rhodes handed the mic to Anderson, who praised AEW and mentioned Tully in the promo as well.

“These kids-these men, these women-are giving you their heart, soul, blood, guts, anything it takes, to win you over, to get your attention. And when they get you over, they’re going to show you that the gold standard that they’re setting now, is soon going to be the platinum standard. Tully said no one knows the Rhodes like him. No one knows Tully Blanchard like Arn Anderson.”

Arn’s appearance at All Out will likely lead to speculation regarding his potential future with AEW. Anderson spent 18 years working behind the scenes in WWE, until being fired by Vince McMahon’s company in February of 2019. His departure ultimately did not lead to an arrival in AEW, due to contractual issues with WWE.

But appearing on AEW programming surely means that he is now contractually free and clear from WWE, though he has yet to confirm his status. If Arn does indeed sign, he will be joining another fellow Four Horseman besides Tully Blanchard, as Dean Malenko is serving in a backstage capacity with AEW.