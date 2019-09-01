The 10 best MLB players in August

The dog days of summer are officially over and we’re in the home stretch, you guys. MLB clubs have just one final month to show whether they’re worthy of a postseason berth or not.

Baseball is a game defined by peaks and valleys, with the goal always being to maximize the peaks while minimizing the valleys as much as humanly possible. Plenty had an opportunity to make an impact in August, but some took more advantage of it than others. The following 10 players — five hitters and five starting pitchers — have managed to separate themselves from the pack in the best way possible over the last month.

For the hitters, we’re going to evaluate and rank their performances by wRC+, while we’ll be using Skill-Interactive ERA (SIERA) to do the same thing for the starting pitchers. SIERA will likely showcase some unexpected hurlers, but that’s the point — we want to get a little deeper than win-loss record and ERA to find out who is pitching well.