Los Terminados

Shed no tears for the newly departed Eagles— some will be back on team-friendlier deals (a la Scandrick), some will be brought back by necessity as the season wears down, some will find new teams in the league. A few we will never hear of again, this is true— but all got paid decently enough to spend a spring and summer with the Philadelphia Eagles. That’s something any amateur athlete among us would love to be able to say.
The Eagles announced the following 12 roster moves on Saturday to get to the 53-player limit:
Placed CB Jalen Mills on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform
Released the following players:
G/C Stefen Wisniewski
Waived the following players:
RB Josh Adams
TE Alex Ellis
DT Treyvon Hester
G Sua Opeta
TE Joshua Perkins
RB Boston Scott
RB Wendell Smallwood
QB Clayton Thorson
T Brett Toth
WR Greg Ward
The work is not over for the Eagles. Vested veterans who were released can sign with new teams as free agents. Teams can place claims on players who were waived until Sunday at noon. After those players are awarded to their new teams at 1 p.m. on Sunday, 10-player practice squads can be established.
Earlier the Eagles announced the following 25 roster moves (on Friday):
Placed TE Richard Rodgers on Injured Reserve
Waived/Injured DT Aziz Shittu
Released the following players:
DE Kasim Edebali
DE Eli Harold
LB Hayes Pullard
CB Orlando Scandrick
TE Will Tye
Waived the following players:
WR Carlton Agudosi
S Trae Elston
C Anthony Fabiano
S Deiondre’ Hall
CB Ajene Harris
CB Josh Hawkins
QB Cody Kessler
T Riley Mayfield
CB Jeremiah McKinnon
WR Marken Michel
RB Donnel Pumphrey
G Keegan Render
CB Sojourn Shelton
LB Alex Singleton
WR DeAndre Thompkins
S Jason Thompson
DT Kevin Wilkins
LB Chris Worley
For just a moment in time in September, here is your Eagles depth chart:
Offense
|Position
|First
|Second
|Third
|Other
|WR
|Alshon Jeffery
|J.J. Arcega-Whiteside
|LT
|Jason Peters
|Andre Dillard
|LG
|Isaac Seumalo
|C
|Jason Kelce
|RG
|Brandon Brooks
|Halapoulivaati Vaitai
|Matt Pryor
|Nate Herbig
|RT
|Lane Johnson
|Halapoulivaati Vaitai
|Jordan Mailata
|TE
|Zach Ertz
|Dallas Goedert
|WR
|Nelson Agholor
|WR
|DeSean Jackson
|Mack Hollins
|RB
|Jordan Howard
|Miles Sanders
|Darren Sproles
|Corey Clement
|QB
|Carson Wentz
|Nate Sudfeld
|Josh McCown
Defense
|Position
|First
|Second
|Third
|Other
|DE
|Derek Barnett
|Vinny Curry
|Shareef Miller
|DT
|Malik Jackson
|Tim Jernigan
|DT
|Fletcher Cox
|Hassan Ridgeway
|DE
|Brandon Graham
|Josh Sweat
|Daeshon Hall
|OLB
|Kamu Grugier-Hill
|Nathan Gerry
|MLB
|Nigel Bradham
|T.J. Edwards
|OLB
|Zach Brown
|L.J. Fort
|CB
|Avonte Maddox
|Rasul Douglas
|CB
|Ronald Darby
|Sidney Jones
|Cre’Von LeBlanc
|S
|Rodney McLeod
|Andrew Sendejo
|Johnathan Cyprien
|S
|Malcolm Jenkins
|Rudy Ford
Special Teams
|Position
|First
|Second
|Third
|Other
|P
|Cameron Johnston
|K
|Jake Elliott
|H
|Cameron Johnston
|LS
|Rick Lovato
|PR
|Darren Sproles
|DeSean Jackson
|KR
|Miles Sanders
|Corey Clement
