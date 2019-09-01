Los Terminados

Eagles

By September 1, 2019

By: |

Shed no tears for the newly departed Eagles— some will be back on team-friendlier deals (a la Scandrick), some will be brought back by necessity as the season wears down, some will find new teams in the league. A few we will never hear of again, this is true— but all got paid decently enough to spend a spring and summer with the Philadelphia Eagles. That’s something any amateur athlete among us would love to be able to say.

The Eagles announced the following 12 roster moves on Saturday to get to the 53-player limit:

Placed CB Jalen Mills on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform

Released the following players:

G/C Stefen Wisniewski

Waived the following players:

RB Josh Adams

TE Alex Ellis

DT Treyvon Hester

G Sua Opeta

TE Joshua Perkins

RB Boston Scott

RB Wendell Smallwood

QB Clayton Thorson

T Brett Toth

WR Greg Ward

The work is not over for the Eagles. Vested veterans who were released can sign with new teams as free agents. Teams can place claims on players who were waived until Sunday at noon. After those players are awarded to their new teams at 1 p.m. on Sunday, 10-player practice squads can be established.

Earlier the Eagles announced the following 25 roster moves (on Friday):

Placed TE Richard Rodgers on Injured Reserve

Waived/Injured DT Aziz Shittu

Released the following players:

DE Kasim Edebali

DE Eli Harold

LB Hayes Pullard

CB Orlando Scandrick

TE Will Tye

Waived the following players:

WR Carlton Agudosi

S Trae Elston

C Anthony Fabiano

S Deiondre’ Hall

CB Ajene Harris

CB Josh Hawkins

QB Cody Kessler

T Riley Mayfield

CB Jeremiah McKinnon

WR Marken Michel

RB Donnel Pumphrey

G Keegan Render

CB Sojourn Shelton

LB Alex Singleton

WR DeAndre Thompkins

S Jason Thompson

DT Kevin Wilkins

LB Chris Worley

For just a moment in time in September, here is your Eagles depth chart:

Offense

Offense
Position First Second Third Other
WR Alshon Jeffery J.J. Arcega-Whiteside
LT Jason Peters Andre Dillard
LG Isaac Seumalo
C Jason Kelce
RG Brandon Brooks Halapoulivaati Vaitai Matt Pryor Nate Herbig
RT Lane Johnson Halapoulivaati Vaitai Jordan Mailata
TE Zach Ertz Dallas Goedert
WR Nelson Agholor
WR DeSean Jackson Mack Hollins
RB Jordan Howard Miles Sanders Darren Sproles Corey Clement
QB Carson Wentz Nate Sudfeld Josh McCown

Defense

Defense
Position First Second Third Other
DE Derek Barnett Vinny Curry Shareef Miller
DT Malik Jackson Tim Jernigan
DT Fletcher Cox Hassan Ridgeway
DE Brandon Graham Josh Sweat Daeshon Hall
OLB Kamu Grugier-Hill Nathan Gerry
MLB Nigel Bradham T.J. Edwards
OLB Zach Brown L.J. Fort
CB Avonte Maddox Rasul Douglas
CB Ronald Darby Sidney Jones Cre’Von LeBlanc
S Rodney McLeod Andrew Sendejo Johnathan Cyprien
S Malcolm Jenkins Rudy Ford

Special Teams

Special Teams
Position First Second Third Other
P Cameron Johnston
K Jake Elliott
H Cameron Johnston
LS Rick Lovato
PR Darren Sproles DeSean Jackson
KR Miles Sanders Corey Clement

