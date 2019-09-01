Novak Djokovic booed off court after retiring from Stan Wawrinka US Open match (Video)

US Open fans were disappointed when No.1 -rankedNovak Djokovic called it quits during his fourth-round match against Stan Wawrinka, and they let him know about it.

Djokovic has been battling a shoulder injury over the past few weeks, and it apparently lingered into the US Open. He lost the first set in Sunday’s match, 4-6, and the second one, 7-5.

It was at that point that Djokovic elected to retire from the match, citing shoulder pain as the issue. He did congratulate Wawrinka on the win, and was classy about it. The fans, however, were not, as they booed him off the court.

After retiring against Stan Wawrinka Novak Djokovic is booed by tennis fans in New York at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Harsh. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/kakrRWm2Q7 — Omar Moore (@thepopcornreel) September 2, 2019

Pretty brutal treatment for the top-ranked player in the world. That never would’ve happened to Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal.