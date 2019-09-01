Triple H Comments On Rumors About Enzo And Cass' Returning To WWE

Earlier this week, rumors circulated around wrestling news websites that former WWE and NXT Superstars Enzo Amore and Big Cass were in talks with WWE about a possible return to the company. Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter was one of the first to report about saying Enzo and Cass would probably be positioned as top stars on the NXT brand if they ever re signed.

According to Ryan Satin from Pro Wrestling Sheet, WWE told him that the rumors are not true.

Photo: WWE

Triple H was recently interviewed by Alex McCarthy of Talksport where he would talk about the rumors surrounding a possible WWE return for Enzo and Big Cass. Here were his comments:

“I immediately told our PR to shoot down the Enzo and Cass rumors. Absolutely zero interest. Congratulations to Enzo, I’m sure spreading rumors is working well for him but I want no part of it.”

Enzo and Cass were at one point one of the most entertaining tag teams on NXT and WWE TV. They never won tag team championships on either brand but remained as a heavily featured duo on the shows.

The duo would eventually split up in the summer of 2017 as it would be revealed that Big Cass was Enzo’s attacker. Enzo and Cass would feud through the rest of that summer until Big Cass suffered an injury during a street fight between the two of them.

Enzo would go on to be a part of the Cruiserweight division and win the Cruiserweight championship. Enzo would be released from his WWE contract due to sexual assault accusations.

Big Cass would return from his injury in April 2018 and feud with Daniel Bryan. Shortly after his second match with Bryan, Cass was released from the company.

Enzo and Cass would end up reuniting the independent circuit after not speaking to each other for a certain period of time.