Chris Jericho's AEW Championship Reportedly Stolen

Chris Jericho made history Saturday night, becoming the first AEW World Champion at All Out. Tuesday afternoon, it was reported that the Championship has gone missing.

Various news sites have garnered a police report from Tallahassee, FL Police Department. The police report confirms that Jericho reported the Championship missing after being shuttled via limousine to Longhorn Steakhouse from the Millionaire Club Airport Terminal.

It appears that Jericho had received the wrong luggage, in which the limo driver went to return while Jericho was having dinner. When the driver had returned, the Championship was not in the vehicle.

The incident comes three days after Jericho’s history-making moment in Chicago, where he and “Hangman” Adam Page collided in efforts to be AEW’s first World Champion. Jericho shocked pro wrestling fans earlier this year when he joined the starter company, signing a three-year contract.

At 48, Jericho continues to entertain fans and brings forth his A game as he helps AEW blossom. Fans had a mixed reaction to Saturday’s victory; however with Jericho’s celebrity and name recognition, his reign as AEW Champion will draw in viewers as the company prepares to launch their TV series next month.

While AEW has announced their next Pay-Per-View for November entitled Full Gear, Jericho’s first Championship defense has yet to be announced.

In addition, Jericho remains on tour with his band Fozzy as well as hosting the second Jericho Cruise. While his status with New Japan Pro Wrestling remains unknown, Jericho’s last appearance with the company was at Dominion where he took on Kazuchika Okada.

As of this writing, efforts to find the Championship have been unsuccessful. There is also no further information available other than what was stated in the police report.

A representative from AEW has also issued a brief statement, thanking the media for their concern.