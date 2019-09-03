Fighters of the Week

1. Weili Zhang: In a watershed moment for Asian MMA, Weili Zhang became the first Chinese UFC champion after bulldozing her way through Jessica Andrade in 42 seconds. There are plenty of challengers on deck waiting for another crack at that title, namely former champions Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Rose Namajunas.

2. Vasyl Lomachenko: Just as he proved against Jorge Linares, Loma is more than a matrix-esque brilliant technician. When things get a little scrappy and muddy and gritty, Loma can get down in the dirt with the best of them, too. Luke Campbell was able, and he took a few rounds from Lomachenko, but Vasyl dug deep, reached down, and put away Campbell in the later rounds.

3. Erislandy Lara: Very nice of Ramon Alvarez to not only not bother to show up anywhere close to on weight, then not bother to show up to fight, either! Hell of a chap letting Lara claim the unneeded WBA Regular Junior Middleweight strap.

4. Li Jingliang: Derailed Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos’s quest to get to eight straight wins, knocking his hype train off the tracks, and now it’s Jingliang, who has now won seven of his last eight, as well.

5. Michael Zerafa: Who would have guessed that this mindset may have cost Jeff Horn?

6. Ffion Davies: In the main event of Polaris Pro 11, Davies and fellow grappling star Talita Alencar battled for Davies’s Women’s 55kg championship with Davies getting the nod in a fun fast-paced bout.

7. Gabriel Arges: In a stacked main event for Fight To Win, Arges defeated fellow grappling ace Dante Leon by decision.

8. Hayato Suzuki: Made his first successful defense of Krush’s Super Lightweight championship, taking an extra round to defeat Yasuomi Soda at Krush 104.

9. Keiji: Took the Krush Cruiserweight Championship Tournament by force with a flush right-hand knockout of Rui to become the kingpin of Krush’s cruiserweight division.

10. Edwin Najmi: In a much more methodical bout than the main event of Davies vs. Alencar, Najmi and Mansher Khera faced off in the co-main of Polaris Pro 11, with Najmi coming out on top.

11. Renan Ferreira: In a battle of the beef, heavyweights clashed in the main event of LFA 74, with Ferreira showing some deft BJJ chops, submitting Jared Vanderaa by triangle choke in the second round.

12. Cassio Werneck/Samir Chantre: The new Masters Welterweight and Black Belt Featherweight champions in Fight To Win, respectively.

13. Ferdinand Kerobyan: In the main event of Friday’s Golden Boy card on Facebook, Kerobyan bounced back from his first professional loss with a dominant performance of Daniel Evangelista Jr., dropping him four times en route to a quick night after it was stopped in the second round.

14. Kai Kara-France: That’s 3-0 in the UFC and eight wins in a row for Kara-France, and this time on the main card.

15. Dusko Todorovic/Peter Barrett/TJ Brown: In the tenth week of season 3 of Dana White’s Contender Series, it was these three lads who earned UFC contracts.