Informal skates take place as Isles training camp nears

As the opening of training camp, players have slowly been filtering back to Long Island to get in some extra time on the ice. Tuesday saw a large group of players on the ice at Northwell Health Ice Center, which included the newest member of the Islanders organization.
Derick Brassard, Jordan Eberle, Johnny Boychuck, Devon Toews, and Josh Bailey were among the players skating, according to The Athletic’s Arthur Staple. Also on the ice was star forward Mathew Barzal.
Prospect Bode Wilde was also in a walking boot, according to Newsday’s Andrew Gross. The team told Gross that he has a sprained ankle.
Tuesday’s informal skate marked the first time Brassard had worked with his new teammates since signing a one-year deal last month. Brassard is expected to fill the void left by Valtteri Filppula, who signed with the Detroit Red Wings in the offseason.
