Informal skates take place as Isles training camp nears

As the opening of training camp, players have slowly been filtering back to Long Island to get in some extra time on the ice. Tuesday saw a large group of players on the ice at Northwell Health Ice Center, which included the newest member of the Islanders organization.

Derick Brassard, Jordan Eberle, Johnny Boychuck, Devon Toews, and Josh Bailey were among the players skating, according to The Athletic’s Arthur Staple. Also on the ice was star forward Mathew Barzal.

Big group for #Isles skate today, including the new No. 10, Derick Brassard. Eberle, Boychuk, Toews, Bailey, Cizikas, Martin, Pelech, Komarov, Leddy, Kuhnhackl the veterans. Wahlstrom, Dobson, Quenneville, Koivula among the prospects. — Arthur Staple (@StapeAthletic) September 3, 2019

Also on the ice with Greiss and Varlamov: Jakub Skarek. 2018 3rd rounder seems like he’s giving it a go in North America rather than starting the season in the Finnish Liiga for Pelicans, where he played last year. — Arthur Staple (@StapeAthletic) September 3, 2019

Prospect Bode Wilde was also in a walking boot, according to Newsday’s Andrew Gross. The team told Gross that he has a sprained ankle.

Derick Brassard has arrived on the Island and joined his teammates for an informal skate this morning. Brassard will wear No. 10 this season. pic.twitter.com/z4MgzyzTxR — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) September 3, 2019

Tuesday’s informal skate marked the first time Brassard had worked with his new teammates since signing a one-year deal last month. Brassard is expected to fill the void left by Valtteri Filppula, who signed with the Detroit Red Wings in the offseason.