Look: Ezekiel Elliott arrives at DFW airport, appears to be close to ending holdout

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott’s contract holdout may have finally come to a close, with Sunday’s Week 1 matchup against the Giants looming.

Elliott has been in Cabo, supposedly working out, while he attempts to get a new deal. The team, however, has not budged, as they’re dealing with Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper’s impending free agency next season, while Zeke still has an additional year on his current deal.

Reports have been circulating, however, about the two sides being close on a deal. And where there’s smoke — there’s fire.

Elliott flew back to Dallas on Tuesday, and had quite the entourage waiting for him. He received to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport Tuesday evening, as you can see below.

Elliott’s agent said the two sides were “very, very close” to a new deal as well.

"Very, very close." -Zeke Elliott's agent Rocky Arceneaux on the state of Elliott's contract negotiations with the Cowboys.#ZekeWatch pic.twitter.com/M9WszELeS0 — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) September 3, 2019

Things are looking up, Cowboys fans.