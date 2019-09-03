The HOVG Podcast: Roman Weinberg (Part One)

Hall of Very Good

September 3, 2019

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Roman Weinberg.

Just in time to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the movie, the Operations Manager of the “Field of Dreams” Movie Site leads the boys on a tour of the iconic house from the film, explains the “how” and “why” the land situated on Lansing Road in Dyersville, Iowa was selected and, ultimately, how it became one of the baseball world’s top tourist destinations.

Oh, Roman also tells Shawn and Lou how a random tourist from New York (kinda) led to a $3.4 million payday for the farm’s original owner!

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

The Field of Dreams film set was abandoned after production ended

Fighting Over the Field of Dreams

Chicago-Area Couple Buys ‘Field Of Dreams’ Location

You Can Now Spend the Night at the Iconic ‘Field of Dreams’ House

30 years later, they still come to Iowa’s Field of Dreams

“Team of Dreams” marks 30 years since “Field of Dreams” filmed in Dyersville

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel and The Field of Dreams Movie Site.

