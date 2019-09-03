Video of former NFL LB Bruce Smith lit up, hitting the floor goes viral

Bills

September 3, 2019

Former Bills defensive end Bruce Smith was as fun off the field as he was on it, apparently.

Smith wreaked havoc on opposing quarterbacks, as his 200 sacks are unmatched by any other NFL player to this date. It’s a record that has aged well, and may never be beaten, which is a big part of why he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame a decade ago.

Also entertaining was a TV spot that Smith did a number of years ago, when he was breaking down a game between the Bills and Rams. Smith was tasked with breaking down how Kurt Warner against Doug Flutie would go, and, well, it was too much for him, apparently. He may have done a bit too much pregaming for the big TV spot, as a shaky Smith was swaying from side to side when the Comcast Sportsnet anchor first asked him about it, and the question ended up causing Smith to fall down.

Ouch. In Smith’s defense, that was a tough question.

 

