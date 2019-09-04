Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Sept 4/19

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: The Lightweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last Total Rank Rank 1 1 Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire 535.5 2 2 Michael Chandler 321 3 3 Benson Henderson 215 4 4 Brent Primus 176.5 5 5 Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire 165 6 7 Goiti Yamauchi 151 7 8 Adam Piccolotti 94 8 10 Saad Awad 82.5 9 11 Brandon Girtz 76 10 12 Gaston Bolanos 70 11 17 Aviv Gozali 67.5 12 15 Kevin Ferguson Jr 64.5 13 14 Corey Browning 59 14 17 Nation Gibirck 47.5 15 19 Marcus Surin 46 16 20 Nekruz Mirkhojaev 36 17 21 Alfie Davis 34 18 23 Charlie Leary 30 18 NR Gavin Hughes 30 20 24 Nainoa Dung 27.5 21 NR Myles Jury 25.5 22 38 AJ Agazarm 25 22 NR Dan Cassell 25 22 NR Sunni Imhotep 25 25 25 Chris Avila 22.5 25 25 Daniele Scatizzi 22.5 27 28 Darren Smith 20 27 28 Terry Brazier 20 29 30 Aaron Chalmers 18 29 30 Chris Bungard 18 31 32 Paul Redmond 14.5 32 33 Pat Casey 13 33 34 Luis Erives 10 34 35 Jonathan Gary 9 35 36 Joshua Jones 8 36 NR Christopher Gonzalez 5 36 37 Johnny Nunez 5 36 NR Kane Mousah 5 39 NR Antonio McKee 0 39 38 Craig Fairley 0 39 38 Fred Freeman 0 39 38 Jerome Mickle 0 39 NR Luis Vargas 0 39 38 Nathan Stolen 0 39 NR Peter Queally 0 39 38 Roger Huerta 0 39 NR Ryan Scope 0 39 38 Ryan Walker 0 39 38 Sam Slater 0

