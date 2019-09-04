Look: Ezekiel Elliott finally hits the field to practice with Cowboys teammates

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott may not have been awarded the new contract he’s been seeking — at least not yet — but he has elected to end his holdout, having flown back to Dallas on Tuesday.
And he finally hit the practice field to join his teammates for the first time on Wednesday.
It was quite the scene, as reporters from numerous media outlets — some at the national level, even — elected to cover the event. As such, some shots of Elliott practicing on the field have surfaced.
It’s great to see Elliott back in the Cowboys backfield once again, and we assume this means the two sides are very close to finalizing a new deal.
