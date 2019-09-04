Marty Scurll's ROH Contract Reportedly Set To Expire In November

After months of speculation, we finally have an idea as to when Marty Scurll’s Ring of Honor contract is expected to expire. Some fans may be ecstatic to hear the news. Unfortunately, others may not be so happy.

Sports Illustrated reported early Tuesday morning that Scurll’s service with ROH is set to come to an end in November.

Throughout the year, there was confusion as to when Scurll’s contract was up. That could have been the reason why “The Villain” did not win the ROH World Title at the G1 Supercard inside Madison Square Garden. Instead, Matt Taven won it in a triple threat ladder match against Scurll and Jay Lethal.

Why would ROH fans be upset? Recently, PW Insider reported that Taven’s contract is up at the end of September, much earlier than Scurll’s contract. Taven is currently set to face Volador Jr. for the ROH World Title at Global Wars in Chicago. If he retains, his next (and potentially last) title defense will be on September 28 at the Death Before Dishonor PPV against RUSH.

Scurll is currently a part of a number one contender’s tournament for the title. He joins Colt Cabana, Mark Haskins, Bandido, PCO, Jay Lethal, Dalton Castle and Kenny King in a tournament to determine the challenger for Taven’s title at Final Battle in December. If Ring of Honor didn’t pull the trigger on Scurll earlier in the year, it is expected he won’t win the opportunity if he isn’t re-signing.

With ROH since 2016, Scurll has been a major player for the organization. A World TV Champion and Survival of the Fittest winner, Scurll joined the Bullet Club back in 2017 with Cody and The Young Bucks, kicking Adam Cole out of the group. Now the leader of Villain Enterprises, he is the current holder of the World Six-Man Tag Team Championships with Brody King and PCO.

In all likelihood, ROH won’t give Sucrll a new contract. Between WWE/NXT and AEW, there is reason to believe Scurll will choose the latter. His commitment to The Elite team has been showcased on Being The Elite many times.

As far as Taven goes, the next month should be interesting given his situation. If he also leaves ROH, NXT appears to be his best option. Mike Bennett and Adam Cole, the original members of The Kingdom, are placed all over WWE TV.

A BOLA winner and one of the most popular independent stars of the last few years, Marty Scurll is once again about to be the most wanted man in wrestling. Will his friends at All Elite Wrestling win the bidding war, or will WWE shock the world and pick Scurll up?