Photo: Antonio Brown finally agrees to new helmet; here's what it looks like

The Raiders’ biggest offseason acquisition, Antonio Brown, still hasn’t suited up for game action, due to an issue with his new helmet.

Brown refused to switch helmets, which the league rules now mandate, as he supposedly had issues with visibility and comfort.

It’s unclear if Brown was milking the situation a bit to get some extra rest, and also sit out of training camp practices, but whatever the reason, he’s found a way to roll into Week 1 having received some extra rest in July and August.

Apparently, he did finally choose a new helmet that got accepted by the league, and it’s a Xenith Shadow helmet, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

After the summer drama, Raiders’ WR Antonio Brown has opted to play this season in a Xenith Shadow helmet. Brown believes the Xenith Shadow makes him feel more agile and comfortable, and allows for better visibility. RIP, Schutt AiR Advantage. pic.twitter.com/dNFWO9Z8QD — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 4, 2019

Finally.