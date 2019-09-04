Serena Williams wins her 100th career match at the U.S. Open

Serena Williams of Saginaw, MI has won her 100th career match at the United States Open. On Tuesday, Williams steamrolled her opponent as she easily beat Qiang Wang of China 6-1, 6-0 in the quarterfinals of the 2019 U.S. Open.

Chris Evert of Fort Lauderdale, FL holds the record for most women’s singles wins at the U.S. Open with 101. Williams can break Evert’s record with a victory in the final.

On Tuesday under the lights at Arthur Ashe Stadium, it did not take long for Williams to be victorious. She beat Wang in only 44 minutes and the first set only took 14 minutes.

The one statistic that stands out from this match over all of the others is that Wang had zero winners. That talks more about Williams’ phenomenal defense than anything else.

Tuesday evening was also hyped as the night when the two greatest players of all-time were playing on Arthur Ashe Stadium. However one was victorious, and the other was not.

In men’s quarterfinal action after the Williams victory, third ranked Roger Federer of Switzerland was upset by unranked Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria 3-6, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2. This is the third time in Dimitrov’s career he has reached the semifinal of a major. He also reached the semifinals of the 2014 Wimbledon and 2017 Australian Open.

This was the third straight year that Federer lost at the U.S. Open when he seemed to be playing at top form. Last year he lost to John Millman of Australia in the fourth round 3-6, 7-5, 7-6, 7-6, and two years ago he was beaten by 24th ranked Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina 7-5, 3-6, 7-6, 6-4 in the quarterfinals. Del Potro beat Federer in his only men’s singles grand slam title at the 2009 U.S. Open, 3-6, 7-6, 4-6, 7-6, 6-2.

Dimitrov will now play the fifth ranked Danill Medvedev of Russia in the semifinals. Medvedev beat the 23rd ranked Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland 7-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1. Williams, the eighth seed, meanwhile will play the fifth ranked Elina Svitolina of the Ukraine in a women’s semifinal. Svitolina beat the 16th ranked Johanna Konta of Great Britain 6-4, 6-4.