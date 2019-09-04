The Betting Window for September 6-8

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too, can afford to be ringside for a disgrace to the sport!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Dustin Poirier +325 over Khabib Nurmagomedov ($5)

Andrea Lee -225 over Joanne Calderwood ($20)

Mairbek Taisumov -260 over Carlos Diego Ferreira ($30)

Omari Akhmedov -120 over Zak Cummings ($20)

Curtis Blaydes -450 over Shamil Abdurakhimov ($25)

This is one of those cases, where I’m picking the favorite to win, in this case, Nurmagomedov, but the line is so high, and Poirier can pose enough of a stylistic matchup threat that it’s worth taking a risk.

Betting against Joanne breaks my goddamned heart, but it’s time to face facts. She had such promise in Invicta, and her style with her kickboxing background was fantastic to watch, but it’s time to face facts. She isn’t going to be a world champ, she didn’t capitalize on her strengths, but fought pensive, passive, and looked to use her newfound submission game when her old style would have done. Meanwhile, KGB is very much in her prime, and putting together a fantastic UFC career. Jojo is little more than a gatekeeper at this point. sigh

Last Week: $ -10.37

Year To Date: $ -188.08

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.