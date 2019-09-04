Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST

Live fights are in BOLD.

Premiere programming is in ITALICS.

MMA programming is in ORANGE.

Boxing programming is in RED.

Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.

Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.

Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.

Friday September 6

4:00am: 2019 UWW World Beach Wrestling Championship (FloWrestling)

6:30am: OneFC: Immortal Triumph Prelims (Facebook/Twitter)

8:00am: Ruiz vs. Joshua II London Press Conference (DAZN)

8:30am: OneFC: Immortal Triumph (OneFC App)

9:00am: Fight Nights Global: King of Warriors Championship Stavropol Governor’s Cup (DAZN)

10:00am: UFC 242 Weigh-Ins (ESPN2)

12:00pm: UFC 242 Pre-Fight Show (ESPN+)

4:00pm: Cage Warriors Unplugged 2 (UFC Fight Pass)

6:30pm: Valor Fights 63 (FloCombat)

8:00pm: Invicta Phoenix Rising Series 2 (UFC Fight Pass)

8:30pm: Shamrock Fighting Championship 322 ($19.99 Fite.tv)

9:00pm: Legacy Fighting Alliance 75 (AXS)

9:00pm: Dynasty Combat Sports: September Fight Fest ($16.99 Fite.tv)

Saturday September 7

4:00am: 2019 UWW World Beach Wrestling Championship (FloWrestling)

5:00am: Eternal MMA 47 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

9:30am: 2019 Super 32 Early Entry Tournament (FloWrestling)

10:15am: UFC 242 Prelims (ESPN+)

11:00am: Grapplefest 6 (FloGrappling)

11:00am: Cage 48 ($9.99 Fite.tv)

12:00pm: UFC 242 Prelims (ESPN+)

2:00pm: UFC 242 (Pay-Per-View)

3:00pm: Enfusion 87 ($11.00 EnfusionLive.com)

5:00pm: UFC 242 Post-Fight Show (ESPN+)

6:45pm: Bellator 226 Prelims (DAZN/Bellator.com)

7:00pm: Brave 26 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

7:00pm: Lights Out Championship 5 ($16.99 Fite.tv)

8:00pm: Classic Entertainment & Sports MMA 58 (UFC Fight Pass)

8:00pm: Fight To Win 124 (FloGrappling)

10:00pm: Bellator 226 (DAZN)

Sunday September 8

4:00am: 2019 UWW World Beach Wrestling Championship (FloWrestling)

5:00am: Road Fighting Championship 55 (DAZN)

12:30pm: Ultimate Challenge MMA 60 (DAZN)

Top-10 Viewing Options: The UFC airing a PPV at 2pm against the first full Saturday of college football sure is a, uh, choice!

1. UFC 242: What an absolutely awesome card, and what an absolutely awful start-time for a pay-per-view. Why does UAE get this fight? For the money, got it.

2. Bellator 226: The featherweight grand prix kicks off and should hopefully take some sting away from what is going to be a hideously ugly main event of Bader vs. Kongo.

3. OneFC: Immortal Triumph: An all-kickboxing and muay thai offering from the good folks at ONE. Not exactly loaded with names, but some quality matchups.

4. Grapplefest 6: Loaded grappling card, but my desire to see Masakazu Imanari embarrassed knows no boundaries.

5. Cage Warriors Unplugged 2: I am a sucker for a tournament. Especially a tournament with a championship at the end of it.

6. Invicta Phoenix Rising Series 2: Like I said, sucker for a tournament. Big sucker for big tournaments.

7. Fight To Win 124: Second week in a row that Fight To Win has had to take a back seat to another grappling event, but YOU KNOW WHO’S THERE FOR YOU, WEEK-IN AND WEEK-OUT, THROUGH THICK AND THIN?! THAT’S RIGHT, KAREN, F2W!

8. Classic Entertainment & Sports MMA 58: Remember Chris Lozano? Earlyish Bellator staple? Well, he’s only fought once since 2012, a loss, and now he’s back fighting for a title. Love the fight game.

9. Legacy Fighting Alliance 75: A string of subs-standard main events from LFA this summer.

10. 2019 UWW World Beach Wrestling Championship: A man can hope that the Top Gun sequal replaces the beach volleyball scene with a beach wrestling scene.

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

5. Vacant Enfusion 85kg World Championship: Anis Bouzid (6-0) vs. Khalid El Bakouri [Enfusion 87]

4. Bantamweight Muay Thai Bout: Bobo Sacko (50-7-1) vs. Kulabdam Sor.Jor.Piek-U-Thai (65-18-2) [OneFC: Immortal Triumph]

3. Light Heavyweight Kickboxing Bout: Anderson Braddock Silva (44-17-1) vs. Beybulat Isaev [OneFC: Immortal Triumph]

2. Bantamweight Muay Thai Bout: Azize Hlali (99-17-1) vs. Saemapetch Fairtex (120-15-1) [OneFC: Immortal Triumph]

1. OneFC Muay Thai Bantamweight Championship: Nong-O Gaiyanghadao (c) (258-54-1) vs. Brice Deval [OneFC: Immortal Triumph]

BOXING

5. WBA Asia Lightweight Championship: Ravshanbek Umurzakov (9-0) vs. Roldan Aldea (14-7-1)

4. Vacant BBBofC Midlands Area Junior Welterweight Championship: Jack O’Keeffe (8-0) vs. Shaun Cooper (9-0)

3. Flyweight Bout: Giemel Magramo (23-1) vs. Komgrich Nantapech (25-5)

2. Vacant IBF World Minimumweight Championship: Pedro Taduran (13-2) vs. Samuel Salva (17-0)

1. Lightweight Bout: Al Toyogon (10-4-1) vs. Jorge Linares (45-5)

MMA

5. Cage Warriors Bantamweight Championship Tournament [Cage Warriors Unplugged 2]

4. Lightweight Bout: Carlos Diego Ferreira (15-2) vs. Mairbek Taisumov (27-5) [UFC 242]

3. Featherweight Grand Prix First Round Bout: Adam Borics (13-0) vs. Pat Curran (23-8) [Bellator 226]

2. UFC Lightweight Championship: Khabib Nurmagomedov (c) (27-0) vs. Dustin Poirier (ic) (25-5) [UFC 242]

1. Lightweight Bout: Edson Barboza (20-7) vs. Paul Felder (16-4) [UFC 242]

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. Kamil Wilk vs. Paulo Miyao [Grapplefest 6]

4. Frank Rosenthal vs. Joao Miyao [Grapplefest 6]

3. 120lb Black Belt Bout: Karen Antunes vs. Mayssa Bastos [Fight To Win 124]

2. 70kg Black Belt Bout: Ben Eddy vs. Masakazu Imanari [Grapplefest 6]

1. Fight To Win Black Belt Middleweight No-Gi Championship: Edwin Najmi vs. Marcelo Mafra [Fight To Win 124]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: A weekend without any boxing means no slam dunks, really boned up before letting the column go out this week.

Best Fight of the Weekend: Edson Barboza vs. Paul Felder

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Andrea Lee vs. Joanne Calderwood

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Jorge Linares over Al Toyogon

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: UFC 242

Upset of the Week: Adam Yandiev over Punahele Soriano

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Cheick Kongo vs. Ryan Bader