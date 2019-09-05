Aaron Rodgers hits Jimmy Graham for Packers' first TD of season (Video)

Points were at a premium during Thursday’s Packers-Bears showdown, when the two teams officially opened the NFL season for what ended up being an epic defensive battle.

Even yards were tough to come by, as both defenses dominated, and Mitchell Trubisky looked, well, awful. As for Aaron Rodgers, he got off to a slow start, but then came to life after completing a deep pass on play-action, which sparked an 8-for-8 passing streak.

That drive was capped off by the first (and only) touchdown of the game, when Rodgers stood in the pocket and floated a perfect pass to tight end Jimmy Graham in the end zone for the score.

AR12 knew that Rodgers had a height advantage over the smaller DB, and he exploited it.