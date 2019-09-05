Bears fans boo Mitchell Trubisky, team over offensive woes

The Chicago Bears were anemic on offense in the team’s first half of the season at Soldier Field on Thursday night, and the fans let them hear about it — a number of times, in fact.

Chicago mustered only 100 yards against Green Bay’s defense in the first half, and the name of the game was punts, rather than points. Defense set the tone, and that’s something that Bears fans are used to — although they prefer to be on top, as it relates to the scoreboard.

As such, they let the team hear about it — showering the Bears players with boos as they ran into the tunnel for the halftime break.

A few boos come our from the Soldier Field faithful after a screen call on 3rd-and-9 as the Bears fall short of a first down. A disappointing half for the unit to start the series against the Packers. #Bears — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) September 6, 2019

Bears fans booing their offense in the season opener! Give them credit for not being different than they are on here. — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) September 6, 2019

2 air yards on 3rd & 10 from Trubisky and the boo birds are getting impatient. — Michael Kist (@MichaelKistNFL) September 6, 2019

3rd and inches. Bears try and get cute. Packers all over it. Bears fans boo Coach Nagy on that play call. Bears forced to punt. — Our Turf Football (@ourturffb) September 6, 2019

Seven punts and one field goal on the Bears’ first eight drives, and that was the result.