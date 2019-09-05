Bears fans boo Mitchell Trubisky, team over offensive woes

The Chicago Bears were anemic on offense in the team’s first half of the season at Soldier Field on Thursday night, and the fans let them hear about it — a number of times, in fact.
Chicago mustered only 100 yards against Green Bay’s defense in the first half, and the name of the game was punts, rather than points. Defense set the tone, and that’s something that Bears fans are used to — although they prefer to be on top, as it relates to the scoreboard.
As such, they let the team hear about it — showering the Bears players with boos as they ran into the tunnel for the halftime break.
Seven punts and one field goal on the Bears’ first eight drives, and that was the result.
