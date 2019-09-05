Look: Mitchell Trubisky's beautiful brunette girlfriend is a stunner

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is entering a make-or-break year, as it’s his time to show that he can fix his footwork and accuracy issues, and take that pivotal next step toward becoming a productive quarterback in the NFL.

Trubisky has been known to have “happy feet,” and it’s a big reason behind him sometimes making ill-advised throws. It’s almost like for every three “good throws” he makes, he then makes a “bad” one — either off his back foot, or into coverage.

Still, he’s crushing life off the field, as he’s been dating the beautiful, brunette Hillary Gallagher. Check out some photos of the two (via her Instagram).

Perfect couple.