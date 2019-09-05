Look: Odell Beckham Jr. shows off customized Browns-themed Rolls Royce

It didn’t take long for Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to buy a shiny new toy to fit his new squad.

OBJ is known for being flashy, both on the field, and off the field. He looks the part as well, with extravagant, often perfectly-styled hair, as well as rocking some unique outfits to show off his fashion sense.

There’s also his garage, which houses a few high-end automobiles. Apparently, he recently purchased a new addition to his collection, as he showed off a Browns-themed Rolls Royce. The car is orange, and even has a figurine of himself that can pop out of the hood.

That’s so OBJ, and it’s also so awesome.