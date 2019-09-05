Ranking the top 10 NFL quarterbacks of all time

Like LeBron James, Bradshaw was an average regular-season quarterback, but he showed up in big games, and was a proven winner. He saved his best play for Super Bowls, winning four of them, and ranking number one for all quarterbacks in said contests, averaging 11.1 yards per attempt in them. A strong running game and great defense helped him, but Bradshaw made big throws when it counted.
More Sports
The Floor Seat 0hr ago
The WWE Draft Will Be Returning For SmackDown Launch On FOX Network
WWE is bringing back the draft and this time, it’s coming to SmackDown Live’s new home on the FOX Network. Figure Four (…)
The Floor Seat 0hr ago
Tallahassee Police Finds Chris Jericho's AEW World Championship
Chris Jericho’s newly won AEW World Championship has been found. Jeffrey Burlew, a reporter living in Florida, posted the news via (…)
Motor City Daily 1hr ago
Game Prediction: Lions-Cardinals
2018 didn’t go quite as planned for the Detroit Lions or Arizona Cardinals. The Lions went 6-10 in head coach Matt Patricia’s first (…)
Updates 2hr ago
Aaron Rodgers hits Jimmy Graham for Packers' first TD of season (Video)
Points were at a premium during Thursday’s Packers-Bears showdown, when the two teams officially opened the NFL season for what ended up (…)
Updates 2hr ago
how To FIBA Basketball World Cup Live Stream Reddit 2019 Free Online
The FIBA World Cup 2019 will be held from 31st August in China. It will provide a great chance for the men’s national teams to win the (…)
Bears 2hr ago
Bears fans boo Mitchell Trubisky, team over offensive woes
The Chicago Bears were anemic on offense in the team’s first half of the season at Soldier Field on Thursday night, and the fans let them (…)
Indians 3hr ago
Clippers take Game Two from Gwinnett in Governor's Cup Semi-Finals
Columbus beat Gwinnett 6-3 tonight to go up 2-0 in the Governor’s Cup Semi-Final Series. The Clippers road the offensive explosion of (…)
Updates 3hr ago
Look: Mitchell Trubisky's beautiful brunette girlfriend is a stunner
Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is entering a make-or-break year, as it’s his time to show that he can fix his footwork and accuracy (…)
NFL 4hr ago
Lamar Jackson plans to 'put on a show' this season
It’s unclear exactly how Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will fare in his sophomore season, as he showed flashes of being a successful (…)
Chiefs 6hr ago
Patrick Mahomes shows Brett Favre how to replicate signature no-look pass (Video)
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been known to attempt throws that no one in the league is brave enough to try — and he actually (…)
Comments