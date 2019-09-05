REPORT: Oilers To Sign Riley Sheahan

The Edmonton Oilers are expected to sign C Riley Sheahan to a one-year contract, per Sportsnet’s Mark Spector. Sheahan split last season between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Florida Panthers.

Overall, Sheahan played 82 games and finished with 19 points (9-10-19). Possession wise, he finished with a rather poor 44.6% Corsi For at five-on-five with Pittsburgh (49 games). He rebounded in Florida, however, posting a 48.7% mark in 33 contests.

Sheahan will come to Edmonton and compete for the third line center job with the likes of Sam Gagner, Gaetan Haas, Jujhar Khaira and Cooper Marody.

His strong faceoff numbers (52.3% on the draw in 2018-19) and PK ability make him a candidate to play on a shutdown line with Markus Granlund and Josh Archibald.

The 27-year-old two-way forward played under Ken Holland in Detroit from 2011 until the 2017-18 season, when he was dealt to the Penguins after just eight games.

The deal will carry a $900,000 cap hit.