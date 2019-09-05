The HOVG Podcast: Roman Weinberg (Part Two)
The HOVG Podcast: Roman Weinberg (Part Two)
The Hall of Very Good
September 5, 2019
This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Roman Weinberg.
Finishing up just a stone’s throw from where he started his day, the Operations Manager of the “Field of Dreams” Movie Site talks to the boys about this year’s Team of Dreams event, shares what the future holds for the location and lays out the plans for All-Star Ballpark Heaven.
The Hall of Very Good Podcast
SHOW NOTES:
VIDEO
Chicago-Area Couple Buys ‘Field Of Dreams’ Location
You Can Now Spend the Night at the Iconic ‘Field of Dreams’ House
VIDEO
This week's podcast was brought to you by
The Field of Dreams Movie Site
Hall of Very Good, Hall of Very Good Podcast
