76ers

Charles Barkley to get honored by Sixers with statue outside practice facility

Charles Barkley to get honored by Sixers with statue outside practice facility

76ers

Charles Barkley to get honored by Sixers with statue outside practice facility

By September 6, 2019

By: |

Charles Barkley will soon be immortalized — and no, it’s not for the hot takes he’s become known for.

Barkley was one of the best players to ever suit up and don a 76ers uniform, and while it’s taken awhile, the team is honoring him in a big way.

The Sixers announced they’ll be erecting a statue of Barkley on Legends Walk right outside the team’s practice facility.

The official release refers to Barkley as “one of the most beloved athletes ever to play in Philadelphia,”

Barkley won’t be alone, as he’ll be joining Wilt Chamberlain, Mo Cheeks, Dr. J, Hal Greer, Bobby Jones and Billy Cunningham on Legends Walk.

76ers, NBA

Stream Live Sports With ESPN+

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More 76ers
Home