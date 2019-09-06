Charles Barkley to get honored by Sixers with statue outside practice facility

Charles Barkley will soon be immortalized — and no, it’s not for the hot takes he’s become known for.

Barkley was one of the best players to ever suit up and don a 76ers uniform, and while it’s taken awhile, the team is honoring him in a big way.

The Sixers announced they’ll be erecting a statue of Barkley on Legends Walk right outside the team’s practice facility.

✅ All-Star

✅ MVP

✅ Hall of Famer

✅ Olympic Gold Medalist

✅ Statue on Legends Walk

📝 https://t.co/NH7BHXCWkx pic.twitter.com/WHSoNmp3LQ — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) September 5, 2019

The official release refers to Barkley as “one of the most beloved athletes ever to play in Philadelphia,”

Barkley won’t be alone, as he’ll be joining Wilt Chamberlain, Mo Cheeks, Dr. J, Hal Greer, Bobby Jones and Billy Cunningham on Legends Walk.