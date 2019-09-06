Edwin Encarnacion, Gary Sanchez visit David Ortiz to wish him well in his recovery

The Yankees and Red Sox may have the most epic and longest standing rivalry in baseball, but that didn’t stop two of the team’s players from showing some love for a Boston legend.

New York arrived in Boston a day early for the upcoming four-game series, which gave the team a day off on Thursday. Gary Sanchez and Edwin Encarnacion visited with Red Sox legend David Ortiz at his home in Boston, and checked in on the slugger to see how his recovery is going.

This puts everything into perspective. These guys may have been heated rivals on the field, but they still are concerned about each other’s well being.