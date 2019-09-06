Look: Ezekiel Elliott, Jerry Jones bury the hatchet with funny shirt

It appeared there was some tension between Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott and the team’s brass during his contract holdout, but that looks to be a thing of the past.

Elliott, unlike Antonio Brown, was radio silent while away from the team in Cabo. The Cowboys even snuck in a few jabs, like when team owner Jerry Jones replied “Zeke who?” to reporters.

The two poked some fun about that recently for a good cause, putting “Zeke who?” shirts on sale, with all proceeds going to the Salvation Army.

Want your own “Zeke Who” shirt? They’ll be available online today. At Cowboys Pro Shop next week. Proceeds go to @SalvationArmyUS pic.twitter.com/Py47dhap12 — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) September 5, 2019

It’s great to see the two in good spirits again, and also giving back to charity as well.