Look: Mavericks to give Dirk Nowitzki great tribute on new court design

Dirk Nowitzki may have called it quits on his career, but the Dallas Mavericks aren’t going to stop paying tribute to the legendary big man who once carried them to a title.

Nowitzki played the entirety of his 21-year NBA career for the Mavs, which is crazy, given how often players switch teams nowadays.

And his loyalty is being rewarded in a big way.

Dirk will have his likeness featured on the team’s new court, in a pretty unique way. There’ll be a silhouette modeled to look like him shooting his patented jumper of one foot, as you can see below (via @SkylerInDallas).

Awesome.