Rams don't plan to limit Todd Gurley in season opener

Despite some offseason concerns about the health of Todd Gurley, it doesn’t sound like the Rams are planning to hold back the star running back in the first game of the season.

“Nope,” head coach Sean McVay said Thursday, per ESPN, when asked if Gurley would be on a limited play count against the Panthers on Sunday.

Gurley sat out the Rams’ last two regular season games in 2018 because of inflammation and soreness in his left knee, and with the exception of a 115-yard rushing performance in the divisional round, he was on the sideline for most of the postseason.

In June, Gurley’s personal trainer confirmed to CBS Sports that the running back was dealing with arthritic issues in his knee, and when the Rams took a running back in the third round of this year’s draft, there were whispers Gurley might not be ready for the start of the 2019 season.

A first-round pick in 2015, Gurley has rushed for 1,000 yards in four of the last five seasons, but it will be interesting to see what his production is coming off the knee issues his trainer mentioned in the offseason. For now, though, it looks like Gurley will be a full-go when the Rams play the Panthers on Sunday.