Featured

Report: 'Real chance' Antonio Brown plays Monday

Report: 'Real chance' Antonio Brown plays Monday

Featured

Report: 'Real chance' Antonio Brown plays Monday

By September 6, 2019

By: |

After an altercation with General Manager Mike Mayock on Wednesday, it sounded like the Raiders were prepared to issue a suspension to disgruntled wide receiver Antonio Brown, but things have changed quickly in the last 48 hours.

Not only might Brown escape a suspension from the team, but there’s a “real chance” he plays Monday night against the Denver Broncos, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

This comes after Brown reportedly issued “an emotional apology” at a team meeting on Friday, per ESPN.

While Brown and the Raiders have not gotten off to the best start in their relationship, this is a positive step in getting back to football and away from all the off-the-field drama. A win on Monday night might be just what both sides need to get past what has been a roller-coaster offseason.

Featured, NFL

Stream Live Sports With ESPN+

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Featured
Home