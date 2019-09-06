Report: 'Real chance' Antonio Brown plays Monday

After an altercation with General Manager Mike Mayock on Wednesday, it sounded like the Raiders were prepared to issue a suspension to disgruntled wide receiver Antonio Brown, but things have changed quickly in the last 48 hours.

Not only might Brown escape a suspension from the team, but there’s a “real chance” he plays Monday night against the Denver Broncos, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Here is a sense of how quickly things are changing in Oakland: Yesterday, #Raiders coach Jon Gruden told people AB was not in their plans for Monday. Now, I hear… there is a real chance he not only does not get suspended but actually plays. Wild times — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 6, 2019

This comes after Brown reportedly issued “an emotional apology” at a team meeting on Friday, per ESPN.

While Brown and the Raiders have not gotten off to the best start in their relationship, this is a positive step in getting back to football and away from all the off-the-field drama. A win on Monday night might be just what both sides need to get past what has been a roller-coaster offseason.