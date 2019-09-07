9/7/19 Game Preview: Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets

The New York Mets (72-68) had a good night last night. After walking off with a 5-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies (72-68), the Mets extended their winning streak to two games and got more good news when the Chicago Cubs lost in Milwaukee. That allowed the Mets to pick up a game in the wild card standings, and they will look to keep gaining ground with another win over the Phillies today. First pitch for the middle game of this series is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.
The Mets will send right hander Marcus Stroman (1-1, 4.85 ERA) to the mound tonight. Stroman was good in his last start, allowing two runs in six innings against the Phillies on Sunday, but was not a factor in the decision. The Mets ended up losing that game 5-2. The Phillies will counter with lefty Drew Smyly (3-6, 6.65 ERA). Smyly was sharp in his last outing, allowing a run in 5.1 innings to pick up a win over the Cincinnati Reds on Monday.
Local Coverage: SNY
Radio: WCBS
New York Mets Lineup:
Pre-Game Notes:
- Smyly has not seen the Mets since 2013, when he threw two thirds of an inning of scoreless relief as a member of the Detroit Tigers.
- With a lefty on the mound. the Mets will get J.D. Davis back into the lineup. Davis will start in left field and bat cleanup.
- Robinson Cano and Wilson Ramos are off tonight. Jeff McNeil will start at second base and bat third while Tomas Nido catches and bats eighth.
- Jed Lowrie has been activated from the 60 day injured list. Dominic Smith was transferred to the 60 day IL to create a 40 man roster spot for Lowrie.
- Drew Gagnon was recalled from AAA Syracuse to add a fresh arm to the Mets’ bullpen.
- Corey Dickerson is 12 for 30 with four doubles, two home runs, and four RBI’s against Stroman.
- Todd Frazier is 2 for 4 with a double and two RBI’s in his career against Smyly.
