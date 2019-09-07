Clayton Kershaw has dugout meltdown, kicks water cooler (Video)

Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw has been pitching at an otherworldly level over the past six weeks, but he did not have his best stuff on Saturday, and the Giants capitalized.

Kershaw was pulled from the game in the top of the fifth inning, with two men on, and no one out. Manager Dave Roberts had seen enough, as Kershaw had already given up seven hits at this time, including one home run, and three walks. As such, Roberts came out to the mound to pull Kershaw, an the Dodgers ace was not happy about it.

He responded by kicking the hell out of a cooler in the dugout, which probably made Dodgers fans hold their breath, hoping he didn’t hurt himself.

Clayton Kershaw expressing his frustration after a very frustrating outingpic.twitter.com/iOt3cXxLkh — Dodgers-LowDown (@DodgersLowDown) September 7, 2019

Oof.