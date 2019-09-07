Julian Edelman reacts to Antonio Brown signing

It was only a few weeks ago when the Patriots wide receiver corps was looking extremely thin, and suspect, yet now, all of a sudden, they’re among one of the most talented groups in the league.

Josh Gordon, after all, was still indefinitely suspended at the time, but he was cleared to return, and he’s now back as a legit receiving threat outside. Paired with Julian Edelman in the slot, the two veterans posed a threat to opposing defenses.

And now, enter Antonio Brown.

The Raiders released Brown on Saturday morning, and the Patriots signed him just a few hours later. Edelman appeared to be excited about it, as he had this to say on Twitter afterward.

100, indeed. AB, Edelman, Gordon and a staple of running backs — that offense is downright lethal.

The Patriots offense is loaded:

Tom Brady

Sony Michel

James White

Rex Burkhead

Damien Harris

Julian Edelman

Antonio Brown

Josh Gordon

Demaryius Thomas

Phillip Dorsett

Jakobi Meyers

N'Keal Harry

Cam Meredith

Gunner Olszewski

Ryan Izzo

Matt LaCosse

Ben Watson

Lance Kendricks — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) September 7, 2019

Boomin.