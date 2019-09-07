Texas, LSU players nearly fight before game even kicks off (Video)

There was a ton of trash talk heading into Saturday’s LSU-Texas game, as the primetime matchup between the two marquee football programs drew a lot of national attention, which further fueled some bad blood between the two sides.

LSU’s players took matters into their own hands as well, as they somehow got hold of Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger’s phone number, and proceeded to bombard him with prank calls and texts.

That spilled over onto the field during pregame warmups on Saturday, when Tigers and Longhorns players got into it — eventually going face-to-face and having to be separated, twice.

Holy smokes!! Its already getting heated down here in pregame warmups!! pic.twitter.com/NrKHmnW11h — Anthony Geronimo (@ATXANT10) September 7, 2019

Round 2!! Pregame!! This is crazy!!! It’s on now at DKR!! pic.twitter.com/GoDTbn1kLO — Anthony Geronimo (@ATXANT10) September 8, 2019

Hook em!