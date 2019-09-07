Congratulations to Justin Dennison for winning our UFC 242 Pick ‘Em Contest via tie-breaker! Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC Fight Night: Cerrone vs Gaethje on Sept 14th. Thanks for playing!

Consensus Picks

Khabib Nurmagomedov – 62%

Edson Barboza – 51%

Islam Makhachev – 83%

Curtis Blaydes – 84%

Mairbek Taisumov – 54%

Consensus Overall Record in 2019: 80-42 (66%)



UFC 242 Pick ‘Em Results

1 Justin Dennison 9 2 Jared storey 9 2 Mark Moreno 9 4 Abdalla Shamil 8 4 Christian Dave Mejia 8 4 Daniel Sanchez 8 4 Declan 8 4 Michael J. 8 4 Nathan H. 8 4 Robert Oakes 8 4 The MMA Manifesto 8 12 Brandon Kaplan 7 12 Brendan Malek 7 12 Caleb 7 12 Derek Imm 7 12 Eduardo Ramos 7 12 Herman Martinez 7 12 Luke Rhoads 7 12 MMAinVA 7 12 Ryan Pauley 7 12 ryanC 7 22 Blake cooper 6 22 Chandul Perera 6 22 Eric McIntosh 6 22 Graeme Findlay 6 22 Justin 6 22 Sam Keary 6 28 Andrew Dowling 5 28 Armand Metichecchia 5 28 Cameron Smith 5 28 Dave K. 5 28 Deuntay FIELDS 5 28 Devon Jenkins 5 28 Jai Robertson-smith 5 28 joshy 5 28 Neil H. 5 28 Scott 5 28 SternFan74 5 28 Steve Risk 5 40 Aaron Shean 4 40 Ben 4 40 Brett Alison 4 40 Cameron Walsh 4 40 Isaac 4 40 James Weise 4 40 larry chaput 4 40 Leigh Martin 4 40 Matthew Cooper 4 40 Owen Henneman 4 40 Rodney 4 40 Samuel James Croft 4 40 Tamieka Garcia 4 40 theJawas 4 40 Trevor woods 4 40 Vic Rattanasithy 4 56 Christopher Turner 3 56 Daniel Sansone 3 56 Jerry Nenycz 3 56 Kyle Peters 3 56 Peter Templer 3 56 Randall 3 56 Vinura 3 63 Emma Vreeland 2 63 Kunal Jha 2



2019 Overall Top Ten

1 Nathan H. 163 2 Brandon Kaplan 152 3 MMAinVA 150 4 Dave K. 147 4 Herman Martinez 147 6 Michael J. 145 7 Derek Imm 144 8 CDN420 137 8 Neil H. 137 10 Cameron Walsh 135

