Congratulations to Justin Dennison for winning our UFC 242 Pick ‘Em Contest via tie-breaker! Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC Fight Night: Cerrone vs Gaethje on Sept 14th. Thanks for playing!
Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!
Consensus Picks
Khabib Nurmagomedov – 62%
Edson Barboza – 51%
Islam Makhachev – 83%
Curtis Blaydes – 84%
Mairbek Taisumov – 54%
Consensus Overall Record in 2019: 80-42 (66%)
UFC 242 Pick ‘Em Results
|1
|Justin Dennison
|9
|2
|Jared storey
|9
|2
|Mark Moreno
|9
|4
|Abdalla Shamil
|8
|4
|Christian Dave Mejia
|8
|4
|Daniel Sanchez
|8
|4
|Declan
|8
|4
|Michael J.
|8
|4
|Nathan H.
|8
|4
|Robert Oakes
|8
|4
|The MMA Manifesto
|8
|12
|Brandon Kaplan
|7
|12
|Brendan Malek
|7
|12
|Caleb
|7
|12
|Derek Imm
|7
|12
|Eduardo Ramos
|7
|12
|Herman Martinez
|7
|12
|Luke Rhoads
|7
|12
|MMAinVA
|7
|12
|Ryan Pauley
|7
|12
|ryanC
|7
|22
|Blake cooper
|6
|22
|Chandul Perera
|6
|22
|Eric McIntosh
|6
|22
|Graeme Findlay
|6
|22
|Justin
|6
|22
|Sam Keary
|6
|28
|Andrew Dowling
|5
|28
|Armand Metichecchia
|5
|28
|Cameron Smith
|5
|28
|Dave K.
|5
|28
|Deuntay FIELDS
|5
|28
|Devon Jenkins
|5
|28
|Jai Robertson-smith
|5
|28
|joshy
|5
|28
|Neil H.
|5
|28
|Scott
|5
|28
|SternFan74
|5
|28
|Steve Risk
|5
|40
|Aaron Shean
|4
|40
|Ben
|4
|40
|Brett Alison
|4
|40
|Cameron Walsh
|4
|40
|Isaac
|4
|40
|James Weise
|4
|40
|larry chaput
|4
|40
|Leigh Martin
|4
|40
|Matthew Cooper
|4
|40
|Owen Henneman
|4
|40
|Rodney
|4
|40
|Samuel James Croft
|4
|40
|Tamieka Garcia
|4
|40
|theJawas
|4
|40
|Trevor woods
|4
|40
|Vic Rattanasithy
|4
|56
|Christopher Turner
|3
|56
|Daniel Sansone
|3
|56
|Jerry Nenycz
|3
|56
|Kyle Peters
|3
|56
|Peter Templer
|3
|56
|Randall
|3
|56
|Vinura
|3
|63
|Emma Vreeland
|2
|63
|Kunal Jha
|2
2019 Overall Top Ten
|1
|Nathan H.
|163
|2
|Brandon Kaplan
|152
|3
|MMAinVA
|150
|4
|Dave K.
|147
|4
|Herman Martinez
|147
|6
|Michael J.
|145
|7
|Derek Imm
|144
|8
|CDN420
|137
|8
|Neil H.
|137
|10
|Cameron Walsh
|135
(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)
Comments