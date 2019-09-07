MMA Manifesto

UFC 242: Khabib vs Poirier Results

By September 7, 2019

UFC 242: Khabib vs Poirier
Sept 7, 2019
The Arena, Yas Island
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

 

UFC 242: Khabib vs Poirier Fight Card

 

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

11,446 –  strong

UFC PPV cards range between 13,300-4,700 points, with an average card ranking 10,300

 

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

 

Main Card (PPV – 2:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweight Championship:
Khabib Nurmagomedov   (27-0,  #2 ranked lightweight) vs Dustin Poirier   (25-5, 1 NC, #3 ranked lightweight)

Lightweights:
Edson Barboza   (20-7, #18 ranked lightweight) vs Paul Felder  (16-4, #9 ranked lightweight)

Lightweights:
Islam Makhachev   (17-1, #7 ranked lightweight) vs Davi Ramos   (10-2, #24 ranked lightweight)

Heavyweights:
Curtis Blaydes   (11-2, 1 NC, #7 ranked heavyweight) vs Shamil Abdurakimov   (20-4, #11 ranked heavyweight)

Lightweights:
Mairbek Taisumov   (27-5, #23 ranked lightweight) vs Carlos Diego Ferreira   (15-2,  #10 ranked lightweight)

 

Prelims (FX – 12:00 pm Eastern)

Women’s Flyweights:
Joanne Calderwood   (13-4, #7 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Andrea Lee  (11-2, #10 ranked women’s flyweight)

Featherweights:
Zubaira Tukhugov   (18-4, #38 ranked featherweight) vs Lerone Murphy   (5-0)

Women’s Bantamweights:
Liana Jojua   (7-2) vs  Sarah Moras   (5-5, #17 ranked women’s bantamweight) *** WINNER VIA TKO PUNCHES ROUND 3

_________________________________

Lightweights:
Ottman Azaitar    (11-0) **” WINNER VIA TKO PUNCHES ROUND 1 vs Teemu Packalen   (8-2, #56 ranked lightweight)

 

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 10:15 am Eastern)

Welterweights:
Belal Muhammad   (15-3, #40 ranked welterweight)**WINNER VIA SUBMISSION (REAR-NAKED CHOKE) – ROUND 3 (1:55)

vs Takashi Sato   (15-2, #65 ranked welterweight)

Welterweights:
Nordine Taleb   (15-6, #52 ranked welterweight)**WINNER VIA KO (PUNCH) – ROUND 1 (4:26)

vs Muslim Salikhov   (14-2, #65 ranked welterweight)

Middleweights:
Omari Akhmedov   (18-4-1, #18 ranked middleweight)**WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

vs Zak Cummings   (23-6, #16 ranked middleweight)

Lightweights:
Don Madge   (8-3-1, #51 ranked lightweight)**WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

vs Fares Ziam   (10-2)

 

 

