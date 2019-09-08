Dolphins fans fight each other in stands during game (Video)

The Miami Dolphins fanbase isn’t known for being one of the more intellectual ones in the league, nor do they show up well for home games.

Hard Rock Stadium was looking fairly empty even when Sunday’s game against the Ravens kicked off, which is pretty embarrassing, given that it was the team’s season-opener.

Also embarrassing was when Dolphins fans began fighting in the stands, given that they were going up against each other. It was friendly fire, and was highlighted by young bros trading punches in the video clip shown below.

Same team, bros. Come on.