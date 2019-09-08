Eli Manning hilariously caught trying to run for first down (Video)

Giants quarterback Eli Manning has always been a pocket passer, and now, at 38 years of age, it’s fair to label him as immobile — putting it mildly.

So when the Giants were faced with a fourth-and-one situation, it was clear that they had no problem dropping into coverage, giving Manning plenty of daylight. It’s not like Manning was going to attempt to run it, after all.

However, that’s exactly what he tried to do, and it didn’t go well.

The Giants (questionably) ran a bootleg, which obviously limited Manning to just one read. It wasn’t there, so he pump-faked, then took off running. He tried to juke a defender, but it backfired, and he ended up losing a few yards.

Eli serisouly hitting his top speed scrambling outside of the pocket😂🐌 Giants (+7) unable to convert and are starting to fade…pic.twitter.com/84rvCx5EdH — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) September 8, 2019

Teams just can’t win with immobile quarterbacks in today’s NFL. No disrespect to Manning, but it’s time to start Daniel Jones.