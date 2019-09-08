Bengals

John Ross shreds double coverage, burns Seahawks for beautiful long TD (Video)

September 8, 2019

By: |

Bengals’ former first-round draft pick John Ross has arrived, as he was a thorn in the Seahawks’ side throughout Sunday’s Week 1 matchup.

Ross was taken with the ninth overall pick of the 2017 draft, and it appears that the Marvin Lewis regime — the one that selected him — was the one that was holding him back.

The third-year receiver was nearly invisible with Lewis at the helm, but new head coach Zac Taylor wasted no time unleashing the speedy weapon. Ross crossed the 100-yard mark and had two touchdowns at halftime, no less, and one of them was a thing of beauty.

Watch how Ross gave his team the lead just before the break, by splitting two defenders, then going up and making a beautiful grab for a 55-yard touchdown.

Ross ran a beautiful route there.

